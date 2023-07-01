ZERO ENTRY RANCH!! 3 bedrooms, 3 baths including walk-in master shower. Open floor plan with wood flooring and gas fireplace plus sliding doors to patio. Main floor laundry plus cubbies for your shoes and bags and a bench. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, fabulous walk-in pantry, island and stainless steel appliances. Finished basement has bedroom, bath and large rec room. Ingleby Construction Home, Must See. Listing agent is a licensed Real Estate Agent If multiple offers, will look at Monday July 3, 2023 at 5:00pm
3 Bedroom Home in Milan - $364,900
