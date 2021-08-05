3 Bedroom Home in Milan - $299,900

Custom 2-story home located in the much desired Conservancy Subdivision. Seller finished building in June 2020! You're going to love the main level wood flooring, gas fireplace, deck off the main level, granite countertops, living room built-ins, TONS of kitchen cabinets, and bedroom-level laundry! The unfinished walk-out basement space echoes the area on the main floor and has potential for a 4th bedroom with roughed in bath. LOTS of storage, and all appliances stay! The Conservancy Association offers pool, ponds, lodge with kitchen and fitness center. Buyer and buyer's agent to verify all measurements.