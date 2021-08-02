 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Milan - $230,000

Beautiful Quad level home with tons of improvements, located on a corner lot. Heated and Cooled Garage, new garage door in 2020, Hot Water heater, sidewalk and driveway new in 2019. HVAC fan and Motors new in 2018.Pool table, mini fridge, sheds, fans and TV wall mounts all stay. Deep Freezer does not stay

