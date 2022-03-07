3 Bedroom Home in Milan - $214,900

What a great home! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath raised ranch with over 1600 sq ft sits on 1.78 acres and overlooks a lovely lake. Enjoy cooking in the huge eat-in kitchen; stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave all stay. Off the kitchen is extra entertaining space with a large 3 season room that has a woodburning fireplace. The finished basement has ample room for watching tv or hosting guests, it also has a full bath and two storage rooms as well. Outside you will find a 24x26 pole barn to store all your toys. Hurry this gem won't last long.