What a great home! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath raised ranch with over 1600 sq ft sits on 1.78 acres and overlooks a lovely lake. Enjoy cooking in the huge eat-in kitchen; stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave all stay. Off the kitchen is extra entertaining space with a large 3 season room that has a woodburning fireplace. The finished basement has ample room for watching tv or hosting guests, it also has a full bath and two storage rooms as well. Outside you will find a 24x26 pole barn to store all your toys. Hurry this gem won't last long.
3 Bedroom Home in Milan - $214,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A former teacher for the Davenport and Rock Island-Milan school districts and one-time candidate for the Bettendorf school board is going to prison for the rape of a child, according to military officials.
The iconic Black Hawk Native American statue long associated as a symbol of Rock Island might not be moving to the parking lot of a bank in Milan after all.
Bettendorf Police have identified the two people killed in a car crash in Bettendorf early Saturday.
The rollover crash that killed two people in Bettendorf early Saturday occurred about four hours before the wreckage was discovered, police said Monday.
Wrongful death lawsuit seeks more than $150,000 on behalf of man killed by vehicle in Milan during UAW strike in October
A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed by the widow of a man killed by a vehicle as he crossed a street to join fellow United Auto Workers striking on a picket line outside a Deere & Co. plant in October.
Antwon M. Hayes, 28, of Moline, was charged Friday with first-degree murder and was being held in the Rock Island County on a $2 million bond.
Identity released of victim of fatal shooting Monday in Davenport.
The attack happened during a “4-hour violent crime spree” that terrorized 13 other victims, said Cook County Judge Maryam Ahmad, who denied bail for Pedro Mendiola, 21, and Moises Barrios, 23, on Friday afternoon during a court hearing.
Police say a driver going the wrong way on Interstate 74 allegedly hit a police squad car head on over the weekend.
A 72-year-old man was being assaulted by his 35-year-old son when he crashed his vehicle into a Bettendorf apartment building Wednesday, police said.