Welcome home! This totally updated split foyer in Milan has so much to offer. The home sits across the street from a park and is minutes from stores and the interstate. The first two bedrooms on the upper level are spacious with ample closet space. Bedroom three is located on the lower level and features a large window and two closets. Upstairs you will find a beautiful kitchen with lots of light, granite countertops and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Both bathrooms have been updated and include tile and luxury vinyl plank flooring. The home sits on a large park-like corner lot and is fenced in the back. The deck has composite decking and offers plenty of space for entertaining. Seller is also giving buyer a home warranty.
3 Bedroom Home in Milan - $160,000
- Updated
