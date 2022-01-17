3 Bedroom Home in Milan - $126,000

This lovely home is nestled in a convenient, yet quiet neighborhood in Milan. Generous rooms, a private deck, and an over-sized, two car, heated garage with hot tub are just a few of the things with which you will fall in love. A new roof was put on in 2017, a new hot water heater was installed in 2016 and new furnace in 2012. The basement is full of natural light and has several egress windows. It is fully finished with two bedrooms, a half bath and a large laundry room. The living space is currently set up as an in-home business, making it ideal for another in-home business like a hair salon or something similar. However, it could be easily converted back to a living space in a snap! Buyers or buyers agent to verify all measurements.