3 Bedroom Home in Milan - $119,900

The one you have been waiting on. This home features fresh paint throughout. New flooring on the lower level. Two bedrooms on the main with the third on the lower level. Poured concrete patio in the back for those nights you want to entertain. Enjoy it around the fire-pit or off of the deck while grilling. Plenty of parking on the nice two car detached garage with ample parking on the driveway. Come check it out for yourself!

