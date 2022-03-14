 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Milan - $114,900

Check our this Fabulous Home! Updated Flooring Throughout the Home makes this charming Two-Story House feel like Luxury! Main Level Features a Kitchen, Dining Room, Living Room, AND Family Room! So Much space to Entertain Guests! Or use the Family Room as a Toy Room for the kids, Or a Craft/Hobby Room for yourself! Upstairs there is a Huge Bathroom and Three Large Bedrooms. Don't forget the Main Level Laundry Room, Too! This is a very Convenient Location! Walking distance to lots of restaurants and shops, plus a very Quick Drive to the Quad Cities for all your other wants/needs. You'll Absolutely love the extra space the Enclosed Back Porch and Open Front Porch give you! This Front Porch is Calling your name! Come have a seat and enjoy the Spring Weather from this Open Porch, Then keep all those messy shoes on the Back Porch. Your New Home is waiting!

