3 Bedroom Home in Milan - $114,900

Everything on one level! Three bedroom Milan Ranch with large kitchen/dining room area great for entertaining! Kitchen has been updated with concrete countertops and newer hardwood flooring. Dining room addition features newer ceramic tile flooring, updated lighting and a new sliding door leading out to the deck. Hardwood in all three bedrooms and new carpet in the living room. Back yard is flat, features a fire pit and is almost fully fenced. Detached 2 car garage with insulation and wired for 220 plus additional garage unit that stays with property. Per Seller; New Garage Roof, New Siding, Newer windows throughout and insulation, Newer A/C & Furnace, Sewer line replaced approx '18