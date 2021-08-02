Don't miss out on this cute ranch!! Recent updates: Furnace and CA 2017, Water Heater 2018, Siding 2018, Storm Windows 2018, Gutters 2021 and Living room/Kitchen flooring 2021. The upper level currently serves as a spacious master bedroom but would be great as a family room. Countless possibilities with the large level fully fenced back yard with a 6x16 deck and privacy fencing along the front both new 2021. All appliances stay and replaced in 2017.
3 Bedroom Home in Milan - $110,000
