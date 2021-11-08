3 Bedroom Home in Milan - $110,000

Exciting 3 BR home, with some updates! This home has a fenced in yd, finished bsmt, & is ready for its new owner. This home is located close to shopping and easy to get ever you need to go. The finished bsmt needs carpeting, but otherwise is available to use and enjoy. There is plenty of storage space in the mechanics room. The furnace & AC are 06, Roof is approximately 10 years old. If you are outdoors people and enjoy the back yard, then this is a great place for kids, pets or just cooking out. The eat-in-kitchen has plenty of room for you and guests if you like to entertain. This home is ready for its new owner, don’t delay, see it today. All measurements are approximate. Buyer(s) and Buyer(s) Agent to verify.