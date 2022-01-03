 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Milan - $109,900

You will feel at home in this well maintained 3 bed 1 bath ranch home in Milan, Il. Finished basement with Rec room and non-conforming 4th bedroom. All new carpet with fresh new paint, throughout the main level, newer windows, furnace and ac is 2012, new hot water heater 6/21, granite top in the bathroom. You will love relaxing on the lovely covered patio. Come quick, don't miss out on this amazing deal!

