3 Bedroom Home in Milan - $109,900

  • Updated
Check our this Fabulous Home! Updated Flooring Throughout the Home makes this charming Two-Story House feel like Luxury! Main Level Features a Kitchen, Dining Room, Living Room, AND Family Room! So Much space to Entertain Guests! Or use the Family Room as a Toy Room for the kids, Or a Craft/Hobby Room for yourself! Upstairs there is a Huge Bathroom and Three Large Bedrooms. Don't forget the Main Level Laundry Room, Too! This is a very Convenient Location! Walking distance to lots of restaurants and shops, plus a very Quick Drive to the Quad Cities for all your other wants/needs. You'll Absolutely love the extra space the Enclosed Back Porch and Open Front Porch give you! This Front Porch is Calling your name! Come have a seat and enjoy the Spring Weather from this Open Porch, Then keep all those messy shoes on the Back Porch. Your New Home is waiting!

