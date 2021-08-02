3 Bedroom Home in Lynn Center - $399,900

Once you see this beautiful home you will instantly be in love! The home features 3 large bedrooms, and 3 full bathrooms. This home was built to entertain! Starting with the in ground pool, large patio and deck! The pool is heated and has an electric cover. When you walk back into the interior of the home you see a beautiful and updated open floor plan, the upstairs includes a large living room, family room, dining room, and kitchen. The custom kitchen was built to perfection, with quartz counter tops, custom cabinets, and high quality stainless steel appliances. Walking down the stairs to the basement you walk into a wide open space that includes a built in bar and basement dining area, and a large great room that would make a great game space. Also, don’t miss the electric fireplace with a beautiful stone surround. The home has access to the fully stocked lake and a private dock. Whole house generator included. Please ask for the full list of updates from 2015-2020.