Once you see this beautiful home you will instantly be in love! The home features 3 large bedrooms, and 3 full bathrooms. This home was built to entertain! Starting with the in ground pool, large patio and deck! The pool is heated and has an electric cover. When you walk back into the interior of the home you see a beautiful and updated open floor plan, the upstairs includes a large living room, family room, dining room, and kitchen. The custom kitchen was built to perfection, with quartz counter tops, custom cabinets, and high quality stainless steel appliances. Walking down the stairs to the basement you walk into a wide open space that includes a built in bar and basement dining area, and a large great room that would make a great game space. Also, don’t miss the electric fireplace with a beautiful stone surround. The home has access to the fully stocked lake and a private dock. Whole house generator included. Please ask for the full list of updates from 2015-2020.
3 Bedroom Home in Lynn Center - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
DNR says bobcats aren't interested in adults — but watch your kids and pets.
While answering a call for assistance late Wednesday night, Davenport police officers encountered an armed person, prompting a standoff at a residence.
'Tragic and unfortunate circumstance': No charges pressed against Moline officer who hit and killed 13-year-old cyclist
- Updated
No charges will be pressed against a Moline police officer who hit and killed a 13-year-old cyclist with her squad car in May.
- Updated
Allegations of sex abuse at an elementary school, later reportedly proven to be false, are at the center of a discrimination lawsuit against the district.
A 47-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to a hit and run crash involving a motorcyclist that occurred in Moline on July 25.
New federal courthouse to be built downtown Rock Island. But it won't be at the former county courthouse.
- Updated
A United States federal courthouse is returning to downtown Rock Island.
- Updated
Whether Moline-Coal Valley students will return to classrooms with masks next month is still undetermined after a heated meeting Monday in which board members heard from 17 people who weighed in on the topic.
Since the cameras went live in March, nearly 40,000 fines have been levied totaling $2,749,775.
- Updated
Family and friends of a Davenport man who was shot by police in 2018 gathered to celebrate his birthday Tuesday night.
- Updated
A Davenport man died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday in Riverdale. He has not been identified.