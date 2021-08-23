 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynn Center - $179,000

Now is your chance to buy your very own piece of paradise. This property is surrounded by cornfields and comes with over 2 acres for your enjoyment. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. If the 2 car garage doesn't have enough space, there's 2 additional buildings behind the house. Don't miss out- schedule your showing today! The dog house is 16x10, barn 60x60, and the heated shop is 24x24. Heating oil, tank in basement- FS. Stove and generator are the only things on the propane tank. There is an additional propane tank for the 24x24 heated shop. Water heater 2018.

