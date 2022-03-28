 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hillsdale - $399,900

Ten acres just outside of town, blacktop road access, with a creek, full grown trees, fruit trees, raspberry bushes, three outbuildings and a split foyer brick home built in 1983!! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car HEATED ATTACHED garage, 2 car DETACHED garage, 35 x 35 steel outbuilding and an additional outbuilding on the rear of the lot. The upper level contains the 16 x 14 eat-in kitchen with reverse osmosis water system, living room, office, and 1/2 bath! The lower level consists of master bedroom with full bath, 2 additional bedrooms, laundry room, full guest bathroom and a large family room with wood burning fireplace. Seller is offering an AHS warranty and we don't see this home lasting long on the market, schedule your showing today. Check out a video of this property at https://youtu.be/6k4Bu2XglQw

