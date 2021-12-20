 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by DuTrac Community Credit Union
3 Bedroom Home in Hillsdale - $158,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hillsdale - $158,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hillsdale - $158,000

Beautiful ranch located in Riverdale School District with many updates. 2019 kitchen remodeled, 2020 garage doors, 2018 well pump, 2018 heater coil, 2020 luxury vinyl throughout. 3 bed/2 bath, attached heated and cooled 2 1/12 car garage and detached 2 car garage with a walk out basement. Main floor laundry, reverse osmosis water softener, and HWI warranty included. Country living at its finest.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BOYS BASKETBALL: Rocky wins big over Alleman
Basketball

BOYS BASKETBALL: Rocky wins big over Alleman

  • Updated

The buzz among the fans entering the Rock Island Fieldhouse was universally that a competitive game was not expected on Friday night; they showed up out of loyalty to the Rocks and their intra-city Western Big 6 Conference rivals, the Alleman Pioneers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News