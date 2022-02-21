 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hampton - $245,000

Plentiful windows offer abundant natural light for this updated ranch home. Acre lot with seasonal river views & mature trees at rear of house. Main floor has been freshly painted, 3 nice sized bedrooms, updated kitchen with maple cabinets & built in wine or coffee bar. Built in cabinets in living room plus a stone wood burning fireplace, chimney redone in '18. Google Hub remains, most of lights on main floor operate from the hub. Security system, exterior speakers & cameras remain. 30X25ft deck off kitchen, great for entertaining or enjoying the sunsets, patio furniture stays. Water heater '21, bsmt windows '18, main flr windows '17, over size 2 car heated garage w/floor drain. Steel beam construction, poured foundation. Bsmt has walkup door to back yard. Plentiful outlets in bsmt workshop. Bsmt can be finished for more living space. Yard was freshly landscaped in '21. Roof, downspouts & gutters.'15. HVAC dates not known by seller, approx '15.

