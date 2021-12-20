3 Bedroom Home in Hampton - $210,000

Take a look at this well-maintained, recently updated home in Hampton! This home features a large fenced backyard, whole house generator (2021), newer roof, gutters, carpet, and luxury vinyl plank! The main level features an open living room with adjoining formal dining area. The kitchen is bright and cheery with plenty of cabinetry and counter space with an informal dining area and a walk-out onto the deck in the back yard. All 3 bedrooms are located on the main level including a laundry room. The primary bedroom has large double closets with its own full private bath. Downstairs, you'll find a finished portion which includes a large rec room/family room with wood-burning fireplace and egress window. There is a half bath and den/office room as well. Additionally, the home has a HUGE space for storage.