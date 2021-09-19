Gorgeously maintained & landscaped brick ranch on nearly 1/3 of an acre, near the end of a cul-de-sac! Beautiful hardwood floors and floor to ceiling Tennessee stone fireplace greet you as you walk into this flowing 3 bedroom/2 bath home. The wood floors flow into both large main floor bedrooms. The eat in kitchen works great as a serving area to the formal dining room with plenty of space for multiple cooks and lots of storage to boot. Basement family room area leads to the 3rd bedroom and a 3/4 bath. Could be converted into an in law suite with kitchen area in the huge laundry storage room. Outside you can sit and enjoy the 23 x 17 patio and many flower beds or play tag in the large corner lot. Close to shopping, school, interstate, boat launch, river and Illini Park.
3 Bedroom Home in Hampton - $179,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The city of Davenport will hold off on renewing a liquor license for a Davenport bar following a recent shooting.
Rock Island High School soccer players told they couldn't board charter bus because they were carrying the flag of Mexico
- Updated
The bus driver was from a charter company the district had hired to transport the team.
- Updated
Deere & Co. employees under the United Auto Workers Local 865 union voted to pass strike authorization on Sept. 12.
- Updated
A Bettendorf man was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder for allegedly suffocating his brother to death in November.
- Updated
The Davenport man is charged with second-degree burglary, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
- Updated
A motorcyclist was killed Friday evening in a crash on North Pine Street in Davenport.
- Updated
COVID-19 claimed another life in Rock Island County over the weekend and numbers from the county show young people remain a large portion of the newly infected
- Updated
Theo's Java Club barista Myah Ackerland is working against the clock and competition to buy the shop and keep it serving Rock Island.
- Updated
Officers were spotted crawling for evidence after apparent incident.
Rock Island County officials want to use COVID relief funds to give employees $2,000 bonuses. The idea has been tabled until December.
- Updated
A plan to give all Rock Island County employees one-time bonuses from American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds has stalled.