3 Bedroom Home in Hampton - $179,900

Gorgeously maintained & landscaped brick ranch on nearly 1/3 of an acre, near the end of a cul-de-sac! Beautiful hardwood floors and floor to ceiling Tennessee stone fireplace greet you as you walk into this flowing 3 bedroom/2 bath home. The wood floors flow into both large main floor bedrooms. The eat in kitchen works great as a serving area to the formal dining room with plenty of space for multiple cooks and lots of storage to boot. Basement family room area leads to the 3rd bedroom and a 3/4 bath. Could be converted into an in law suite with kitchen area in the huge laundry storage room. Outside you can sit and enjoy the 23 x 17 patio and many flower beds or play tag in the large corner lot. Close to shopping, school, interstate, boat launch, river and Illini Park.

