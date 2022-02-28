 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hampton - $125,000

Come check out this move-in ready 3 BR ranch home in Hampton! This home offers a large, fenced in yard and a detached 1 car garage. Inside, you'll find modest living room along with spacious bedrooms that have ample closet space. The kitchen is bright and cheery with a small breakfast bar and an informal dining space along with a utility/laundry room in the back. Don't wait long and schedule your appointment today!

