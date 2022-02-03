Great location and Home sets on a Half Acre Lot in Geneseo!! Spacious floor plan with, Large living room that opens to dining room with Sliders leading to your Deck and Big Back Yard , perfect a game of baseball or any out door activities . Spacious Bedrooms all on the main floor each with their own large closets. Lower level offers a large family room with a fireplace and walk out in patio area . Attached 2 car garage .
3 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $99,900
A former Rock Island teacher was injured in a freak accident. Her friends are raising money to let her live independently again
A former Rock Island-Milan School District teacher is trying to return home after an injury, and her loved ones are working to help her get there.
Illinois prisoners wrongly used to wash cars, shine shoes, for IDOC employee fund, says government watchdog
The Illinois penal system improperly used prisoners to wash cars, shine shoes and perform other tasks at employee-led fundraisers to benefit prison workers for private use, a government watchdog investigation into the fund’s mismanagement revealed Friday.
A pair of investigations is underway after an encounter Sunday between two Rock Island County correctional officers and an inmate of the jail, according to Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos.
Rock Island is about to embark on a major, multi-million dollar renovation and redesign of its downtown district.
An armed man who refused to surrender his employer’s company pickup took his own life after failing to stop for Scott County Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday.
A parolee from the East Moline Correctional Center, who also is a registered sex offender in Illinois, is charged with battering and severely injuring a 14-month-old child in Colona.
Murder charges have been filed against a Colona man who police say battered a 14-month-old girl on Thursday and who died of her injuries about 2 p.m. Sunday.
A Rock Island County Circuit Judge on Thursday denied a motion to delay the trial of a former Moline police captain accused of shooting at two people from his car in 2019.
The City of Davenport and the Davenport Police Department are being sued by the family of a woman who died as a result of a high-speed police chase in 2019.
The latest COVID-19 updates from local, state and federal health officials offered a stark reminder that the virus is still spreading and killing people in the Quad-Cities.