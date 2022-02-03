 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $99,900

Great location and Home sets on a Half Acre Lot in Geneseo!! Spacious floor plan with, Large living room that opens to dining room with Sliders leading to your Deck and Big Back Yard , perfect a game of baseball or any out door activities . Spacious Bedrooms all on the main floor each with their own large closets. Lower level offers a large family room with a fireplace and walk out in patio area . Attached 2 car garage .

