 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $89,900

Corner lot, 3 bedrooms, and close proximity to downtown. The 2-car garage is convenient and spacious. Utility shed and 3 season porch are sure to please. Roof 2016, Sewer Line from house to sidewalk 2016, Main floor windows 2011, Exterior Painted 2021, much interior paint 2022. Upper-level windows are replacements. ***NEW carpet will be installed in the living room before closing (carpet has been ordered)***

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News