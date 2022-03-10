3 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $89,900

Corner lot, 3 bedrooms, and close proximity to downtown. The 2-car garage is convenient and spacious. Utility shed and 3 season porch are sure to please. Roof 2016, Sewer Line from house to sidewalk 2016, Main floor windows 2011, Exterior Painted 2021, much interior paint 2022. Upper-level windows are replacements. ***NEW carpet will be installed in the living room before closing (carpet has been ordered)***