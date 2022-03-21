 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $79,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $79,900

Corner lot, 3 bedrooms, and close proximity to downtown. The 2-car garage is convenient and spacious. Utility shed and 3 season porch are sure to please. Roof 2016, Sewer Line from house to sidewalk 2016, Main floor windows 2011, Exterior Painted 2021, much interior paint 2022. NEW carpet in living room March 2022!!! Upper-level windows are replacements.

