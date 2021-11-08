 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $74,695

3 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $74,695

3 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $74,695

Ranch style, 3 bedroom home with attached garage and additional carport parking. Main floor laundry is a plus! The master bedroom offers a 1/2 bath and double closets. The large 4-season family room boasts ample space, perfect for gathering or relaxing. There is a patio for outdoor activities.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Take care of workers

  • Updated

I worked 36 years as a machinist on the factory floor for John Deere. I am now a Deere/UAW retiree. If I were to bleed, I’d bleed John Deere green; actually John Deere industrial yellow. I am hesitant about saying anything, but I feel that I must.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News