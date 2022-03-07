3 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $199,900

Stunning 3 Bedroom Home in a Great Location! The Upper Level futures 3 Large Bedrooms and a Full Bathroom. Plus the Master Bedroom has a Full Master Bathroom and Huge Walk In Closet! Main Level features your Spacious Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen, and Half-Bathroom. The Family Room has a Great View of the Back Yard with Custom Patio Doors that lead onto your Large Deck. The Kids Playset will stay with the property, ready for loads of fun and laughter. This home also features Main Level Laundry., Full Basement, and a 2 Car Garage. Your Paved driveway has plenty of parking and is perfect for practicing Basketball! Completely Move In Ready, with updated flooring throughout the home and Stainless Steel Appliances! Located Close to Elementary School and Parks and Community Center.