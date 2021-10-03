Pride of ownership is obvious with this well-kept Geneseo home! All appliances stay, water heater NEW in 2021, lots of new paint in 2020 (professionally done), and new railing at the front entrance and in the foyer. The deck has been freshly stained and the 8x12 utility shed is newer and in excellent condition. You will love the size of the master bedroom and convenience of a full master bath! Plenty of lounging spaces with a living room and a family room w/ gas fireplace. Tons of storage in utility room and a truly "oversized" garage is icing on the cake. EXTRA, EXTRA! Seller is offering to leave the Simplicity lawn tractor, living room entertainment center, and TV should buyer want them. Enjoy this great home on a large lot and call it your own!
3 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $199,800
