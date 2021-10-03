 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $199,800

3 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $199,800

3 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $199,800

Pride of ownership is obvious with this well-kept Geneseo home! All appliances stay, water heater NEW in 2021, lots of new paint in 2020 (professionally done), and new railing at the front entrance and in the foyer. The deck has been freshly stained and the 8x12 utility shed is newer and in excellent condition. You will love the size of the master bedroom and convenience of a full master bath! Plenty of lounging spaces with a living room and a family room w/ gas fireplace. Tons of storage in utility room and a truly "oversized" garage is icing on the cake. EXTRA, EXTRA! Seller is offering to leave the Simplicity lawn tractor, living room entertainment center, and TV should buyer want them. Enjoy this great home on a large lot and call it your own!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Moline buys property behind public library
Politics

Moline buys property behind public library

The city of Moline has purchased a house adjacent to the public library, 3210 41st St., for the purpose of developing the land into green space library patrons will be able to use in the future.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News