3 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $195,000

I am not certain of the original builder/owner of this incredible home on the corner of Main and S Oakwood Avenue, but I'm sure he/she would be extremely proud of how this stately home has transformed a mere 166 years later! The seller has meticulously transformed this home into a comfortable, beautiful space for you (and possibly your family) to make your own and cherish for many years to come! Enjoy the photos and video tour of this home, and when you are inspired to take action and view this home in person, be sure to ask your agent to bring the "additional information" document with them to address all of the improvements made.