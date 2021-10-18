 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $189,900

Must see this home located on .52 acres with country views! Two spacious living areas, 3 bedrooms with refinished hardwood flooring, and 3 bathrooms. The main floor features the living room, eat-in kitchen, half bath (updated '21) and access to the 3 seasons room. The upper level includes all 3 bedrooms and full bathroom. The lower level includes a large family room with fireplace and daylight windows, a full bath, laundry room, plus a door to the backyard and garage. Per seller; Central air & breaker panel '04, Roof/Boiler '08, Retaining walls '09, Hardwood in kitchen '16, Water heater/kitchen countertops/garage door opener '19, carpet/paint in 20-21.

