Come on and step inside this lovely 3 bedroom home! Upon arrival you are greeted with an adorable front porch, the perfect touch to this early 20th century bungalow! When you walk inside, you'll love the large living room, the amazing remodeled bathroom, attractive kitchen with new backsplash, 2 main floor bedrooms, and a dining room! Per seller, there are hardwood floors under most carpet on main floor! Upstairs enjoy the large 3rd bedroom with big walk in closet! This home has a nice sized yard, neutral colors, an oversized garage (22x22)! Furnace new in 2021, mostly new insulation throughout house, siding & plumbing done 2012 & 2013, and more! Move right into this charming home! See it today!
3 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $139,900
