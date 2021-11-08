 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $129,900

Well-maintained split foyer sitting on a half acre lot in Geneseo, located right off Route 6. This 3 BR homes offers plenty of space for any new home owner! The main level features a spacious living room with a slider leading onto the deck in the back yard. The kitchen has plenty of cabinetry and counter space with built-in gas range and oven! All 3 bedrooms are spacious and situated on the main level, each offering abundant closet storage. The lower level is completely finished with a wood-burning fire place and another full bath also serving as a laundry room. The home features a large attached 2 car garage. Don't miss your chance!

