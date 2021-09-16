 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $95,000

Don't miss your chance on this 3 BR East Moline home! This would make a great starter home or investment property with a long term renter! The home features a spacious living room and formal dining room, a detached 1 car garage and more! Property is currently tenant occupied, 48 hours notice required.

