3 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $95,000

Tons of potential in this ranch home in East Moline close to schools and shopping. All 3 bedrooms are on the main level, large living room, bathroom, kitchen and dining area. The basement is unfinished with a 2nd bathroom and could be finished for additional living space. Backyard access off the kitchen to the patio. Attached 2 car garage with workbench. Home is being sold AS IS.

