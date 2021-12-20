 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $95,000

  • Updated
Move-in ready 3 BR Bungalow in East Moline available! You'll find new flooring, new paint, and more! The main level is open and spacious with tall ceilings. You get a spacious living room that flows into a formal dining area and on the other side of the kitchen is a pocket space for an informal dining area! The 1st bedroom is located on the main level and the remaining 2 are upstairs.

