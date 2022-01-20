 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $87,900

  • Updated
Move-in ready 3 BR 1.5 story home available in East Moline! This home features a spacious and bright living room with fireplace. There is a galley kitchen that offers lots of cabinetry and counterspace along with a built-in informal dining booth! The laundry is tucked away in a closet by the main bath. You'll find the 2 bedrooms on the main level, one with double-french doors and a sliding door leading out into the back yard (could also be used as a family room) and another with built-in shelving for additional storage. The 3rd bedroom is uniquely shaped and located upstairs with a deep closet. The backyard is fenced in with a deck. The home features 1 detached 1 car garage and car port. Schedule your appointment today!

