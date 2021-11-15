3 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $265,000

 Skip to main content
Well maintained ranch condo with vaulted ceilings in great location! The spacious living room with skylights leads to the 4 seasons room with gas fireplace, formal dining room and eat-in kitchen with maple cabinets. The main floor includes primary bedroom with walk in closet, guest bedroom and 2 bathrooms. There is a no-maintenance deck off the sunroom overlooking the private backyard and leads to a stamped patio for additional entertainment space. The finished basement includes an L shaped family room with a fireplace, full bath, laundry and large storage room. Per seller; HVAC/Driveway/Lighting '21, Gutters, '19, Roof approx '15, Kitchen remodel cabinets/floor/counter/sink '10.

