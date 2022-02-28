3 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $199,900

Welcome home! This gorgeous and well staged property has been updated for you with all the things modern farmhouse style! From vinyl plank flooring to the handsome kitchen, to the great yard space, you won't be disappointed! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has all the amenities to make you feel like you can enjoy all the months! Offering a cozy family room with fireplace and flanked bookshelves, a "locker" area to make it easy when you come in from the outdoors from the 3 season room and lovely yard, bon fires on the patio, or just simply curling up in front of the fireplace with a good book! The flow of this home is set up wonderfully with 3 living spaces. Upstairs enjoy an updated full bath and 3 bedrooms. The main floor is complete with a large eat in kitchen, a half bath, a family room, a 3 season room, & a living room! Finally, the basement offers a walk-out onto the yard complete with office/work space plus lounge space! So much here, don't miss out!