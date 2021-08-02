3 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $189,000

 Skip to main content
OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY 8/1 FROM 12-2PM. Must see this beautiful ranch home located on a peaceful cul-de-sac. Upon entering through the front doors you're greeted by a spacious living room. All 3 bedrooms are located on the main floor with full bathroom and updated kitchen including tile flooring, backsplash and newer appliances. Finished basement has a large rec room with wood burning fireplace, built in bar area with indoor grill, gym, laundry room, plus a walk in shower and sink! Tons of privacy in backyard with patio, basketball court, detached 2 car heated garage and large driveway with plenty of parking. Per seller; A/C '19, Garage Door '17, Concrete Driveway '15, Septic '11.

