3 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $129,900

This SUPER nice 3 bedroom condo features vaulted ceilings giving a bright open floor plan. The master bedroom has a full bath and walk-in closet. The 3rd bedroom can double as a family room on the lower level with double closets and adjoining bathroom. You'll also find on the lower level french doors leading out to a nice patio. Maintenance free composite front porch and 10x10 deck were replaced in 2019. NEW IN 2020: Water heater, CA and patio doors. Attached 2 car garage has keyless entry. All appliances stay. This end unit condo is located on a private drive in a convenient location.