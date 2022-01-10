 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $114,900

CHECK OUT THIS GEM! COZY 3 bedroom RANCH - FAMILY ROOM and NEWLY REMODELELD BATHROOM! Everything is on ONE LEVEL with one small step entry. This home features a wonderful spacious family room with cathedral ceiling. Updates per seller: ROOF approx 5 years old, replacement windows, Furnace and Central Air Conditioner 2010, Water Heater 2012. Relax outdoors on the patio and enjoy the fenced in level yard. Maintenance free vinyl siding, 1 car attached garage, plus a shed for extra storage. Close to schools and shopping. This is a great home, and ready for a new owner!

