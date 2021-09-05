Completely remodeled ranch style home on corner lot in quiet East Moline neighborhood. No stairs, all on one level. Fenced yard, patio, oversized two car detached garage. Newer roof, water heater, garage door. New stainless steel range. Shown by appointment only.
3 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $109,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
"It's going to be nuts": Rock Island County courts facing 33,000 open cases with looming deadline for trials to resume
- Updated
That includes 27 open homicides. Prosecutors and public defenders say they need more resources.
- Updated
Nathan Gomez Soliz is being remembered as a talented musician and composer and the best kind of friend. Gomez Soliz, 32, died of COVID-19 at UnityPoint Trinity-Rock Island on Saturday.
Scammers posing as three legitimate vendors emailed the City of LeClaire, requesting the city use a different bank account for payments. From November to February, $222,373 in LeClaire city funds were directed to scammers' accounts. More than half was recovered, but the city is still out $102,000.
The report of two COVID-19 deaths in Rock Island — including a man in his 30s — came Monday, the same day residents on the Illinois side of the Quad-Cities resumed masking indoors.
- Updated
The Davenport Community School District board voted Monday night to terminate a teacher's contract.
- Updated
Lunda Construction, the primary builder of the new I-74 bridge, has been leasing city-owned riverfront land to use as a "laydown yard" for bridge steel. But the land no longer is needed, and Lunda has been restoring it to a better-than-before state.
A global pandemic upended business and public plans in the last year, but that hasn't stopped businesses and retail stores from opening or expanding in the Quad-Cities. Here are 10 of them:
- Updated
There are no ICU beds available at Genesis Health System's hospitals in Silvis and Davenport . And it isn't easy finding ICU beds in many places across the country.
- Updated
Eldridge City Administrator Lisa Kotter has filed a gender discrimination complaint against three city officials.
- Updated
A Davenport woman died this weekend after an UTV crash in rural Scott County Saturday afternoon.