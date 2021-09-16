 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $100,000

Well maintained brick home on large corner lot. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 car garage with a front porch, large backyard patio and partially fenced in large back yard. Recent improvements to include: Converted half bath to full(2020), Roof(2020), water heater(2 yrs.), furnace & AC(6 yrs.), some newer flooring. Appliances included. Don't miss out on this one level beautiful home!

