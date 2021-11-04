 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $38,900

3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $38,900

3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $38,900

Gold Coast Home. Great investment opportunity. 3 bedroom home with a first floor master. Lots of character. Don't miss your chance to own this one! The subject property is being sold as is where is .

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Illinois could be without Cockburn
Basketball

Illinois could be without Cockburn

Just when Illini nation was glad to have Kofi Cockburn back in the University of Illinois men's basketball program after he declared for the NBA draft this past summer, the Illini may be without their All-American big man.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News