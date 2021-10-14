 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Colona - $95,000

Take a look at this 3 BR home in Colona, just off Cleveland Rd from 1st St. This story and a half home features 2 bedrooms on the main level with access to the finished walk up attic that harbors the 3rd bedroom through one of the main level bedrooms. The kitchen is bright and cheery with enough space for an informal dining area. The living room has nicely refinished hardwood floors and the home features a large back yard, great for entertaining! Don't miss your chance and schedule an appointment today.

