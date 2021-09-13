Colona, Il Investment opportunity now available. This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is currently leased for $725 per month with the tenants paying all utilities. This property can also be purchased as part of a package with other Dj Props LLC, listings at a reduced price. Buyer and buyers agent to verify all aspects of the Home. Please allow 48 hours notice for all showings.
3 Bedroom Home in Colona - $58,800
