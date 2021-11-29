ACREAGE ALERT!!! Looking for a HOME FOR YOUR HORSES or other animals? Do you love WILDLIFE and FISHING? Always dreamed of owning a property with direct river access? Need an OUTBUILDING set up for animals? HERE IT IS! You have 14 acres +/- to DO AS YOU WISH. Property was previously set up for a horse riding business. Outside you have 40x60 4 stall(2 ride out) Pole Barn, 2 fenced in riding areas and a chicken coop. This 3 bedroom home has an OPEN CONCEPT main level, mudroom area complete with dog wash station, laundry hook ups and a 3 car attached garage! TONS OF UPDATES! The kitchen has a great island, hard surface counters AND has a WALK IN PANTRY. Office area, play room and formal dining area as on the main level. Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms, HUGE bathroom and great storage! Basement could be fully finished for even more living space! The 20x40 ICF foundation is already there for a future addition.
3 Bedroom Home in Colona - $320,000
