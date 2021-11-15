 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Colona - $204,900

3 Bedroom Home in Colona - $204,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Colona - $204,900

Come check out this beautiful new to the market home in Colona. This home has had one owner since being built in 1995. Many updates have been done in the past couple months such as new lighting fixtures, new flooring in kitchen/family room, and the stairs. Family is offering a paint allowance for the main entrance with acceptable offer. The roof was replaced in 2015. This home is very well insulated and has energy efficient heating and cooling system, even the garage is heated. Book your appointment today.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Deere makes 'last, best and final' offer to UAW
Business

Deere makes 'last, best and final' offer to UAW

Deere & Co. and the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America have reached their third tentative agreement, according to a release from Brian Rothenberg, spokesperson for the UAW.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News