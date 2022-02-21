3 Bedroom Home in Colona - $199,900

Come check out this beautiful new to the market home in Colona. This home has had one owner since being built in 1995. Many updates have been done in the past couple months such as new lighting fixtures, new flooring in kitchen/family room, and the stairs. Family is offering a paint allowance for the main entrance with acceptable offer. The roof was replaced in 2015. This home is very well insulated and has energy efficient heating and cooling system, even the garage is heated. Book your appointment today.