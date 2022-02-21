Outstanding location and condition, Geneseo Schools, Colona Il. Large lot with vinyl privacy fence and shed. Home has been updated recently including new floor coverings, fresh paint, new appliances, bathrooms and kitchen counter tops. You will love all the usable sq footage 1600+ and over sized two car garage. All this and a newer build 2008, cheap water, shared well. !Subject to seller's finding home of choice!
3 Bedroom Home in Colona - $164,900
