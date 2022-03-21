UPDATED AND MOVE IN READY! This home features 1526 sq ft of above ground finished living space. This 3 bedroom home has a beautiful REMODELED KITCHEN with hard surface counters, tiled backsplash, plenty of cupboards, tiled floors, and a breakfast bar. The main level bath is UPDATED in 2019, and the home has all NEW CARPET and FRESH NEW PAINT! Take a look at the COZY FAMILY ROOM complete with a gas fireplace. There is a shower and toilet in the basement. FURNACE and A/C 2018, Roof on garage 2021, Replacement windows, and Maintenace free vinyl siding. The basement also has fresh new paint. All appliances stay! Nice sized yard, oversized 1 car garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Colona - $150,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Alleman High School softball will not compete in 2022 because of a limited roster.
The unidentified suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, which was witnessed by onlookers.
Motorcyclist killed Tuesday on Avenue of the Cities in Moline.
Charlie T. Bailey, an East Moline man, was the motorcyclist killed Tuesday in a crash on Moline’s Avenue of the Cities that shut down the main thoroughfare for several hours.
Bettendorf police release identity of man killed Saturday in a crash.
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
The Clinton County Sheriff's Office released the names of four people who died Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash in Clinton County.
A Bettendorf woman is facing a multitude of charges, including several felonies, in an overnight car chase with police in Illinois and Iowa.
Four Quad-City nursing homes have been cited by the Illinois Department of Public Health and fined a total of $125,000 related to the abuse and neglect of residents, including an accident that left a man with a broken nose, according to recent reports from the state.
Authorities urged parents and guardians to take the opportunity to speak with children to ensure they understand the potential "dire consequences" of such behavior.