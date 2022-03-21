 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Colona - $150,000

UPDATED AND MOVE IN READY! This home features 1526 sq ft of above ground finished living space. This 3 bedroom home has a beautiful REMODELED KITCHEN with hard surface counters, tiled backsplash, plenty of cupboards, tiled floors, and a breakfast bar. The main level bath is UPDATED in 2019, and the home has all NEW CARPET and FRESH NEW PAINT! Take a look at the COZY FAMILY ROOM complete with a gas fireplace. There is a shower and toilet in the basement. FURNACE and A/C 2018, Roof on garage 2021, Replacement windows, and Maintenace free vinyl siding. The basement also has fresh new paint. All appliances stay! Nice sized yard, oversized 1 car garage.

